Korea Investment CORP Has $86.05 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.22% of TE Connectivity worth $86,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $143.33. 418,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,108. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

