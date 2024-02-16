Korea Investment CORP Has $89.44 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,877 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of Eaton worth $89,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,323. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.57. The company had a trading volume of 400,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,025. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $278.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $111.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Profile



Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

