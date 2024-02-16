Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481,686 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $76,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.21.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

