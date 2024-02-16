Korea Investment CORP Sells 203,860 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 203,860 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $50,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 97,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.7 %

TMUS traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $165.95. The stock has a market cap of $190.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,771,434 shares of company stock valued at $450,707,053 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

