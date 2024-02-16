Korea Investment CORP Sells 22,464 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,464 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $83,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after buying an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $135,367,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 913.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 487,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,100,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,946,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.89. The company had a trading volume of 76,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.44 and its 200-day moving average is $261.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on FLT

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.