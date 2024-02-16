Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.28.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Insider Activity

KURA opened at $20.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a current ratio of 16.71. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares in the company, valued at $11,308.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $41,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,093 shares in the company, valued at $856,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,919 shares of company stock worth $1,946,415 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,224,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 234.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 6.9% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,028,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,361,000 after purchasing an additional 455,107 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

