Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

Lancaster Colony has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 61 consecutive years. Lancaster Colony has a payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lancaster Colony to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of LANC opened at $192.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.60. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $220.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LANC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 26,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,100,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

