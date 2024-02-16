Lassonde Industries Inc (LAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on March 15th

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Lassonde Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of C$209.50 and a 1-year high of C$269.18.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

