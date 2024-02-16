Lattice Semiconductor’s (LSCC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of LSCC opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 37.96%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $323,109.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $43,921,573.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,073 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 133,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,639,000 after buying an additional 166,750 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 753,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,973,000 after buying an additional 200,745 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.