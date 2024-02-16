LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
LCNB Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $162.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.74. LCNB has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $18.82.
LCNB Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 77.19%.
Insider Buying and Selling at LCNB
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LCNB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in LCNB by 898.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LCNB Company Profile
LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LCNB
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.