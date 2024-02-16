LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $162.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.74. LCNB has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $18.82.

LCNB Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 77.19%.

In other news, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,324.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan purchased 4,000 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,324.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan purchased 2,500 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,827.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 8,476 shares of company stock valued at $119,371 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LCNB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in LCNB by 898.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

