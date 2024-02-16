Lear (NYSE:LEA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LEA. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.22.

Lear Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:LEA opened at $137.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $157.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 62.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

