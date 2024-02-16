Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,798 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEGN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 281,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 197,357 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,867,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,409,000 after buying an additional 212,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.41.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.73. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.