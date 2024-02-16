Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.47

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.47 and last traded at $59.75, with a volume of 41966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.21.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.61. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.07. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

About Liberty Broadband

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,570,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 15,680.2% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.