Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.47

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.47 and last traded at $59.75, with a volume of 41966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.21.
Liberty Broadband Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.61. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.06.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.07. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Broadband
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.