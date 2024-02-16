Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $428.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $409.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.28. The company has a market cap of $207.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $319.23 and a 12 month high of $434.21.

Insider Activity at Linde

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. Linde’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.