Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Volume Hits $410.58 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and $410.58 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,441,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,425,965.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0062577 USD and is up 9.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $298.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
