Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,849,000 after acquiring an additional 862,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,801,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,863,000 after purchasing an additional 429,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,108,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $93.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.35. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

