LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.00

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.45 ($0.23).

LMS Capital Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £14.37 million, a PE ratio of -981.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.99.

About LMS Capital

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

