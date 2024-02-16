Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 304,659 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,659 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.84% of Vita Coco worth $27,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Vita Coco by 154.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 66.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $22.17 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08.

In related news, CMO Jane Prior sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $34,752.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 121,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,394.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Vita Coco news, CMO Jane Prior sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $34,752.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 121,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,394.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,940 shares in the company, valued at $17,415,816.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,105 shares of company stock worth $2,217,253. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

