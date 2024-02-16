Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 638,703 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 100.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638,703 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.15% of Expro Group worth $29,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Expro Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on XPRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expro Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

NYSE:XPRO opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,874.87 and a beta of 0.91. Expro Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

