Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,306,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,373 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Alight were worth $23,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alight stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

A number of research firms have commented on ALIT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

