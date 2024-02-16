Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys Shares of 1,195,867 Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,195,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,757,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.19% of Oceaneering International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII opened at $21.80 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07.

Several analysts recently commented on OII shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

