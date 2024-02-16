Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,679 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.82% of Gentherm worth $32,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 47.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 64,352 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 18.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 93.59 and a beta of 1.45. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gentherm from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

