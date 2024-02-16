Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stock Position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 652,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,575 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $20,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on STEP. TheStreet downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $315,820.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,388,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,989,434.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ STEP opened at $35.21 on Friday. StepStone Group LP has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $37.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

StepStone Group Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.