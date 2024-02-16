Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $22.08 Million Stock Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,290,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 2.19% of Replimune Group worth $22,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Replimune Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Replimune Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 111,920 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,845 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REPL. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

REPL opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

