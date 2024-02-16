Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.43% of Atkore worth $24,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Atkore by 72.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 93.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE ATKR opened at $148.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.88. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.14 and a 1-year high of $165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

