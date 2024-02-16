Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 140,023 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,023 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.12% of Intapp worth $25,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTA. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Intapp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intapp by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intapp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $365,517.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $35,989.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $365,517.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,465,666 in the last three months. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intapp Stock Up 1.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $50.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

