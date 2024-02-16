Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 450,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,127 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $31,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 7,459.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Lantheus by 15.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 512,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,326,000 after buying an additional 67,729 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 132.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,740,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $100.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNTH. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.14.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

