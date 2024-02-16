Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 18,187 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,187 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.45% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $22,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PB opened at $64.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $75.49.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

