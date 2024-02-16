Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 3,658 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.37% of Concentrix worth $19,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,500,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,924,000 after purchasing an additional 849,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 44,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Concentrix Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.96. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $143.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Concentrix Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.