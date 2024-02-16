Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 52,734 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,734 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.67% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $28,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at $125,296,990.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.