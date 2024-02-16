Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 8,212 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,212 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.89% of Grand Canyon Education worth $31,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 15.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 429,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,241,000 after acquiring an additional 59,089 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 984,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,070,000 after buying an additional 26,647 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 115,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.6 %

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $133.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.