Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 94.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,850 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

In other news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835 shares of company stock worth $190,866 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $270.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.93 and a 12-month high of $348.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

