Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $2.73 Million in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.22% of Photronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Photronics by 88.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,560,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,532,000 after buying an additional 731,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Photronics by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 536,316 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Photronics by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 406,071 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Photronics by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 860,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 366,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 687,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after buying an additional 325,280 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

PLAB stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $34.16.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. Photronics’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

