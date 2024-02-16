Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $4.43 Million Investment in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,624 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.30 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.40 and its 200-day moving average is $131.08.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.89.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

