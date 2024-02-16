Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $4.81 Million Investment in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.09% of Flowserve as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Flowserve by 70.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 47,032 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 15.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Flowserve by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Flowserve by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

About Flowserve

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

