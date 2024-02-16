Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,358 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.08% of Taylor Morrison Home as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMHC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 91.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,103,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,496,000 after buying an additional 2,146,779 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 319,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 83,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,443 shares of company stock worth $9,556,047. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 5.78. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

