Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 2,015,346 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 92.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015,346 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after buying an additional 1,920,329 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Clear Secure stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,017.50 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $32.73.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

