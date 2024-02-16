Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 347,337 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,337 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.19% of Axonics worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.09.

Axonics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AXNX opened at $67.66 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $59,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,758. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $59,787.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,758. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,704. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Profile

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.