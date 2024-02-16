Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 772,582 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 809,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772,582 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.65% of Yext worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Yext by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 397,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Yext by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Yext by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:YEXT opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

Yext Company Profile

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.