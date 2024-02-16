Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $265.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $210.00.

LOW has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.75.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $228.34 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.88. The company has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

