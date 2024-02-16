LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.
View Our Latest Research Report on LYB
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of LYB traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.99. 570,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,333. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.22.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LyondellBasell Industries
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.