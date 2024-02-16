Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGA. Citigroup cut their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Magna International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of MGA opened at $55.61 on Monday. Magna International has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Magna International by 323.5% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 131.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

