Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $69.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Magna International Trading Up 2.7 %

MGA opened at $55.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Magna International has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.60.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Magna International by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Magna International by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

