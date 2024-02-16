Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBUU. StockNews.com cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MBUU

Malibu Boats Trading Up 2.7 %

MBUU opened at $48.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.38. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.