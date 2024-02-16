Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 582 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Block by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 4.5% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Block in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Block by 230.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 356,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 248,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,302 shares of company stock worth $2,258,303. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

NYSE SQ opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $83.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.32.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

