Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 671 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

