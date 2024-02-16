Mandalay Resources (MND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd.

Mandalay Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

MND opened at C$1.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.77. The company has a market cap of C$136.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.58. Mandalay Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

Further Reading

