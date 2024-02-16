Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MANH

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

Shares of MANH opened at $247.40 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $133.81 and a fifty-two week high of $258.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.75. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.73 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 420,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after acquiring an additional 103,242 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 64,239 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.