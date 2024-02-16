Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.