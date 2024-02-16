Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.298 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Manulife Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years. Manulife Financial has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shares of MFC opened at $24.79 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $406,195,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,822,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,279,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

